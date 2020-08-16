Headlines

Railways to run 162 special trains for Maharashtra's Konkan region to handle Ganesh Chaturthi rush

Every year, lakhs of devotees from Mumbai and other cities travel to their native places in Konkan for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 10:33 AM IST

On the request of Maharashtra government, the Indian Railways have approved a total of 162 special trains for the Konkan region in Maharashtra to handle the rush for Ganesh Chaturthi. The state government had asked railways to run special trains to make it easy for people to travel for the festival.

However, the government has ordered that passengers who take these trains will have to go into home quarantine for three days. In a press release, Railways said that the passengers will have to follow all other COVID-19 guidelines as well. 

Every year, lakhs of devotees from Mumbai and other cities travel to their native places in Konkan for the festival. 

As people faced serious difficulties during the COVID-19 lockdown, both Railways and Maharashtra government collaborated to run these special trains for people who wanted to travel to their native places for the festival. People have expressed enthusiasm and happiness on the decision.

Meanwhile, Railways will also run additional Ganpati Special trains in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to clear extra rush of passengers.

rain number 09416 Ahmedabad Junction - Kudal Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Ahmedabad Junction at 09:30 hours on August 18 and 25. The train will reach Kudal at 04:30 hours on the next day (2 Trips), the Indian Railways said in a release.

Train number 09415 Kudal - Ahmedabad Junction Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 05:30 hrs on August 19 and 26. The train will reach Ahmedabad Junction at 00:15 hours on the next day (2 Trips), it added.

The train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg station.

Trains will also be run between Ahmedabad and Sawantwadi Road, Vadodara to Ratnagiri as Weekly Specials on Special Fare.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on August 22 all over the country.

