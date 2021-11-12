Railways to revert to pre-COVID fares, remove 'Special Train' tag

With the coronavirus cases receding, the government has announced the complete restoration of normal train service across the country. This means that the 1,700 express and superfast trains that were running in the country before the coronavirus pandemic will start running again.

For this, the government has asked CRIS to make necessary changes in the software.

According to the Ministry of Railways, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the trains were being operated as COVID Special, Express Special or Holiday Special. Their service will now be like regular trains. That is, all these trains will run on the tracks with their old numbers and timings.

Additionally, the fare of the trains will also be rolled back to the pre-COVID-19 times.

A statement from the department also clarified that on tickets that have been booked already, no difference of fare to be either collected by Railways or any refund due to already booked passengers will be allowed.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the special tag from trains will be removed soon and the operation of trains in the country will become normal in two months. He also said that the fares that were increased during the coronavirus pandemic will also be reduced. For this, talks are underway with the state governments. After this, the passengers will have to pay less fare as per the arrangement before the coronavirus period.

The Railway Minister made this announcement during his Jharsuguda tour in Odisha. He said that after the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the situation is now gradually returning to normal. The Railway Minister said that efforts will be made to start all the important trains.

He further added that senior citizens, differently-abled and special class passengers will also get concession in fare as before. The ministry is monitoring the situation. On Tuesday, Vaishnaw had reached Jharsuguda to review the action taken on the demand letter sent by the public representatives.