Railways to resume serving cooked meals inside trains

If you travel by train then there is good news for you. Railways will resume serving cooked food in trains. In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, Indian Railways had stopped this service.

A circular has been issued by the Railway Board regarding this decision, which reads that railways will soon start serving cooked food in trains again. Apart from this, ready-to-eat food will also be available. IRCTC has started its preparation for the time being and gradually, this service will be started in a phased manner.

The circular states that in wake of the resumption of normal train services, requirements of passengers and easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions at restaurants, hotels and other places across the country, the Ministry of Railways has decided to resume the service of cooked food in trains again. Apart from this, ready-to-eat service food will also be available in trains.

Our partner website Zee Business had first reported on October 14 that the normal catering service would be resumed after the festivals. However, no decision has yet been taken on the bedrolls and concessions available in many categories in trains.

Last week, the Railways decided to remove the special status from trains and by November 21, the old numbers, timetables and fares of all trains would be updated on the portal. Till now, more than 1100 trains have been updated on the portal with old numbers.