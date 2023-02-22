Railways to launch OTP-based 'Digital Lock System' to protect goods from theft on freight and parcel trains

Railways is set to adopt a new 'Digital Lock' system based on 'One Time Password' (OTP) technology to safeguard goods from theft during transit on freight and parcel trains. An official disclosed this information on Tuesday, noting that this innovative system would provide enhanced protection for goods and parcels, thereby reducing the incidence of theft during rail transportation.

Similar to the approach used in trucks, a 'smart lock' equipped with GPS will be installed in the train carrying goods and parcels. The GPS system will enable the location of the vehicle to be tracked, thereby reducing the possibility of theft. The new system will be based entirely on a secure OTP, which will be utilized to open and close the doors of the train compartment.

An official explained that during the journey, access to goods would not be possible as the compartment would be opened via OTP and then closed with another OTP. Furthermore, the compartment would be sealed, and the seal monitored at each station to prevent tampering. In the event of a breach, an alert message would be immediately sent to the official's mobile number.

At each station, a railway employee will be given the OTP to signify that the procedure of loading or unloading goods has been finished in order to keep the system simple and efficient. Three railway zones at the very least are actively looking for companies that can offer this service at a fair price.

The new ‘Digital Lock’ system, based on OTP, which will be installed in freight and package trains, will increase the security of cargo while it is being transported. This technology's adoption is a positive step that will help to significantly lower theft instances in the railway transportation industry.

