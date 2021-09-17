Railways to close these services in several trains

Indian Railways is the world's fourth-largest rail network, which offers different services, from luxury to local trains that take people to their destination every day. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Railways had stopped most of the trains, which are now starting slowly. At present all the trains are running as special trains with number 0.

Every year in the month of October, the railways make changes in the timetable, but last year, it could not happen due to the pandemic. However, this year, Railways will release the timetable and has decided to discontinue two of its services for the betterment of facilities.

According to reports, Railways is preparing to reduce the operation of Link Express and Slip Coaches. This move of the Railways will eliminate the need to install or remove extra coaches in trains, which will save time and trains will be able to reach their destinations in time. It is starting from some trains of Northern Railway.

Link Express means when two trains coming from different routes join at a common station and then leave for one place. At the same time, when these trains leave some coaches at a station prior to its destination station so that they can be attached to a train going on a different route, it is called slip coach.

According to the Railways, linking of trains and connecting and separating slip trains is a waste of time, due to which the trains get late.

Railways has decided to stop the service of Link Express and Sleep Coaches in several trains. These trains include Haridwar-Una Himachal Janshatabdi Express, Varanasi-Dehradun Express, Kalka-Sriganganagar, Okha-Dehradun Express, Kochuveli-Dehradun Express, Madurai-Dehradun Express and Howrah-Dehradun Express. After the closure of the service of Link Express and Sleep Coaches, passengers will get a lot of benefits because, after this, the train will be able to reach its destination on time.

There are many big festivals in the coming months, in which people travel in large numbers. In view of these festivals, Railways will start festive special trains. In view of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, South Eastern Railway has announced an extension of 11 pairs of special trains. There were plans to stop these trains in September, but now the Railways has decided to increase them in view of the rush of people during festivals.