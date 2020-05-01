Indian Railways on Friday ran a special train to carry stranded migrant from Telangana to Jharkhand amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Railways, this special train is carrying about 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. This would be the first train to run since the lockdown began.

Railways runs special train to carry stranded labourers from Telangana to Jharkhand#MigrantLabourers pic.twitter.com/iJhWokfJp6 — DNA (@dna) May 1, 2020

"Today morning a One-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways. All necessary precautions such prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed," an official statement from the Railways said.

The 24-coach train started at 4.50 am on Friday.

"This was only a *One-off Special train* and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the Originating and Destination State Governments," the statement added.

Incidentally, Friday is also the International Labour Day.

India continues to be in a lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Due to the restrictions, people are stranded in different parts of the country as public transport has been completely restricted and there are restrictions on the general movement of people as well.

On Wednesday, the government hinted that the lockdown is likely to be extended beyond May 3 but many districts will "considerable relaxations" from restrictions.