Railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy class coach - know features, specifications

The newly designed 3-tier AC coaches were rolled out from the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation, Lucknow.

Sameer Dixit

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 10:32 PM IST

The India Railways on Wednesday rolled out its first air-conditioned three-tier economy class coach on Wednesday, which the ministry is touting as "the cheapest and best AC travel in the world". The newly designed three-tier AC coaches were rolled out from the Rail Coach Factory (RFC) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow for the upcoming trial.

This LHB three-tier coach was conceived by RCF Kapurthala and work on its design started in October 2020 with the approval of the Railways Ministry.

Here are some design improvements and features that you should know about:

The new coach can carry more passengers as the berths have been increased from 72 to 83. For increased passenger space, the high voltage electric switchgear installed on-board has been shifted below the under-frame for the first time in the Indian Railways, thereby increasing the passenger capacity by introducing 11 additional berths in these coaches.

Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.

Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort like a redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth.

The improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury-free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines etc.

Individual reading lights and mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to a standard socket. 

New improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths is also a new feature.

There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths. 

The design has been improved for both Indian and the Western-style lavatories.

Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

Ambience and ease of access into coach have been improved by the aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. 

The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers. 

There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance with the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard. 

RCF has a production plan of 248 number of this 3 Tier economy coaches in current and next fiscal years. Series production of these coaches will be started from February 2021.

