Regular passenger train services to resume from April 1? Railways said THIS

The Indian Railways on Saturday dismissed all media reports claiming that passenger train services will resume in full capacity from April.

It is to be noted that the Indian Railways had stopped the normal operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and since then have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner.

"There have been a series of reports in the media about the resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date. Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for the last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations," the Indian Railways said in an official statement.

"Railways have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already, more than 65 percent of trains are running. More than 250 plus were added in January alone. More will be added gradually," the Railways added.

Requesting the Indian public to avoid any kind of speculation, Indian Railways stated that information will be "duly informed" from their end when a decision regarding the matter is taken.