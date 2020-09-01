Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL, suggests incentives for contractors

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, on Tuesday held a meeting to review the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL), which was attended by all the top officials of Railways Board, DFCCIL including CRB and MD/DFCCIL, and the contractual agencies.

Goyal directed the DFFCIL management team and the contractors to take all possible steps to speed up the pace of works on all the sections of the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km).

During the review meeting, progress made about the acquisition of land and construction of road overbridges ( ROBs ) in the states was discussed and resolved. State officials were asked to expedite the process of arbitration and enforce law if there were issues like obstruction of work in any patch of work.

Also read Indian Railways to reduce carbon emission to zero by 2030, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

In order to fast track the project, the Minister suggested a slew of measures including-

a) Holding regular weekly meetings with all contractors, vendors, and suppliers.

b) Work out the possibility of offering some kind of incentives to contractors willing to take up and finish their work before the stipulated time frames.

c) Creation of a Dashboard by DFCCIL for real-time 'Km by km' project monitoring and follow up. This would also be accessible to the Railway Board officials.

The provision of dashboard will help in the resolution of all contract implementation matters on an urgent basis and would also act as an institutional mechanism for resolving contract related issues through the dashboard.

During the meeting, it was decided that strict monitoring of the work of all contractors to be done. Resolution of all issues, including coordination with the States to be done on a Mission mode.

The Ministry has already written letters to all the concerned States to resolve the pending issues of land, ROBs and law & order.

Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects (total length of 3360 route km) undertaken by the Government of India. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crores.

DFCCIL has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilization of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors.