Railways minister makes big announcement over fares, special trains

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the special tag from trains will be removed soon and the operation of trains in the country will become normal in two months. He also said that the fares that were increased during the coronavirus pandemic will also be reduced. For this, talks are underway with the state governments. After this, the passengers will have to pay less fare as per the arrangement before the coronavirus period.

The Railway Minister made this announcement during his Jharsuguda tour in Odisha. He said that after the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the situation is now gradually returning to normal. The Railway Minister said that efforts will be made to start all the important trains.

He further added that senior citizens, differently-abled and special class passengers will also get concession in fare as before. The ministry is monitoring the situation. On Tuesday, Vaishnaw had reached Jharsuguda to review the action taken on the demand letter sent by the public representatives.

The minister said that rail tickets are also being sold at more than 25 thousand post offices of the country. People are showing interest in it. Its scope will be further expanded. He said that the future of the postal system is golden. People like speed post and parcel system. The postal department is being reformed through many new schemes. Ashwini Vaishnav is also the Minister of Information and Technology Department besides Railways.

He said that wherever there is a need to lay a new railway line in Odisha, it will be done. Apart from this, essential trains will be started soon. He said that he will do everything possible for the four and a half crore people of the state.