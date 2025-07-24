Meet actor who was called 'flop master', then became superstar, did 30 films with one heroine, became 'Mahanayak' before Amitabh, he is..
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update on Rs 108000 crore bullet train project, Gujarat-Maharashtra stretch to be completed by...
Election of Vice President: Why are ballot papers and not EVMs used? What is system of single transferable vote?
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant achieves this unique record, becomes first wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to...
Mumbai Train Blasts: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC verdict acquitting 12 accused
'Established through my popularity': Ahaan Panday's statement claiming he is NOT related to Chunky Panday goes viral
India's highest paid model debuted with Sridevi, was so hated for 10-second scene that he quit Bollywood, left India forever, changed his name to..., is now..
Russian plane with nearly 50 aboard goes missing
Columbia University agrees to pay USD 200 million fine to Donald Trump administration: Here's why
Day after attack on Indian student, Hindu temple vandalised in Australia with racist graffiti like 'Go home brown..', here's what we know so far
ED conducts raids at businesses linked to Anil Ambani
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant visit London's Swaminarayan Temple days after their first wedding anniversary, Mukesh Ambani joins them, watch viral video
Hari Hara Veera Mallu X review: Pawan Kalyan creates 'mass hysteria' in cinemas, fans hails his film 'perfect blend' of emotions with 'rich visuals'
Bad news for employees as this IT giant delays onboarding, 600 left without job, not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...
Gita Gopinath's IMF salary vs Harvard salary: How much will IMF deputy managing director earn when she returns to Harvard University in August
Ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, know how Smriti Irani's OG show ended after over 1800 episodes
Narayana Murthy's Infosys gives BIG update on salary hike, says, ‘Next one we'll have to…’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash has quirky birthday wish for cricketer as he turns 35, says 'Getting older...'
Archana Puran Singh makes BIG STATEMENT in defending nepotism, says unlike outsiders, star kids have 'sense of...'
Vaani Kapoor reveals if she's returning in War 2, opens up on Kiara Advani replacing her in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer: 'I'm coming back'
BIG worry for India, as Turkey unveils first hypersonic ballistic missile, capable of destroying...
BCCI gives BIG update on Rishabh Pant's injury that forced him to retire hurt: 'He was taken for...'
Meet woman, IIT grad who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR..., now posted at...
'Shame on us': Janhvi Kapoor condemns Thane assault case, slams accused for attacking young girl: 'How do you live with yourself'
Who is Harshvardhan Jain? Ghaziabad man busted for running fake embassy posing as diplomat, UP STF seizes 4 luxury cars, Rs 44 lakh cash, and...
Another SHOCKING statement from Tanushree Dutta, alleges threats from..: 'I fear for my life just like Sushant Singh Rajput'
PM Modi arrives in London for 2-day UK visit, long-awaited free trade deal expected today
Sanjay Gupta gives this CRUCIAL advice to Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara's success, urges them to 'decide wisely and...'
Not Bangladesh, Iran, Syria, THIS Muslim nation has world's weakest passport, can only travel to 26 countries visa-free, it is...
Meet Eva Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, set to marry Harry Charles in lavish wedding worth Rs..., know who is richer
Blackrock prohibits employees from using...in China, know why US companies are struggling to operate in China
DNA TV Show: Israel's intelligence agency Mossad's Iran plan decoded
After IBM, Microsoft, this big US tech company shuts AI lab in China, which generated revenue worth Rs...
Meet director, who performed poojas as priest; worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, is now...
Heartwarming video shows American woman practising Marathi with her husband: '10 points for the effort'
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Rishabh Pant's historic milestone overshadowed by gruesome injury, India 264/4 at stumps
Saiyaara box office collection day 6: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 200-crore mark, earns...
Delhi metro video goes viral for showing passengers calmly waiting in line: 'I'm in disbelief'
DNA Verified: Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to vacate his official residence immediately? Know the truth behind viral claim
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant scripts history, becomes first visiting wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket to achieve THIS huge feat
Surveen Chawla says she wanted to quit Bollywood, lost roles due to casting couch: 'It just felt dirty to even...'
Shocking! Tiger Hide, expensive liquor among assets worth whopping Rs...,found in raid on massive properties
Watch: Massive setback for India as Rishabh Pant stretchered off after nasty foot injury in IND vs ENG 4th Test
Kajol reveals this person convinced her to do Baazigar after she was unsure about the film; it's not Shah Rukh Khan, Abbas-Mustan
Meet woman with world’s biggest lips, who says 'natural looks are boring', spent Rs... to change her appearance
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 al-Qaeda linked terrorists from...; Accused of spreading Islamic propaganda through...
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif makes BIG statement amid strained India relations: 'Willing for...'
From triple ton to dropped: Karun Nair's Test career hits another snag, fans react to latest snub
Meet Vidhu Ishiqa, who creates history for India by winning Mrs Earth International 2025
Rajesh Kumar reveals secret behind huge success of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara: 'This film was all about...'
This Chinese strategy caused major loss to Russia, amid dwindling economy, its biggest carmaker has cut down...,
Not Sachin Tendulkar, THIS forgotten hero has India's highest Test score at Old Trafford vs England
What is Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent? Is AQIS spreading its wings in Gujarat? Details here
Swipe, Chant, Heal: How Gen Z Is Reimagining Faith in Digital India
Viral video: Little Russian girls win hearts with adorable dance to Bollywood’s 'Chanda Chamke' song, netizens say 'obsessed with them'
Tanushree Dutta slams Police, calls cops 'corrupt' for not taking any action: 'Fake investigation...'
UP plans MEGA investment event, aims to attract big investors near Noida Airport
'Sharing is caring bro': US travel vlogger robbed by monkeys in Tamil Nadu, video goes viral
IND v ENG 4th Test: KL Rahul creates history; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite batting club
Did BJP plan to impeach Jagdeep Dhankhar? Did vice president resign with no option left?
Salman Khan reduces his fees for Bigg Boss 19, superstar to charge this whopping amount to host show for three months
Pakistan star cricketer in trouble as wife deletes pics, removes surname after all-rounder's alleged affair with social media influencer
Who is Harry Charles? Olympian set to marry Apple's Steve Jobs daughter Eve Jobs in 'multi-million pound fairytale wedding', his net worth is Rs...
Delhi Rains: Yamuna 0.37 metre away from its WARNING level as water reaches...
This city to get 4 new Vande Bharat trains, check routes, prices, more details here
ISKCON devotees chant 'Hare Krishna' outside KFC after YouTuber viral chicken-eating video: 'Best revenge'
Neetu Kapoor shares 'rare, nostalgic' photo of late husband Rishi Kapoor kissing baby Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Coldplay pays emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Nashville concert following his demise: 'Wherever you...'
Why are so many employees quitting Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy-owned Infosys? Its rate of attrition is...
Pawan Kalyan to quit acting for political career as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh? Telugu superstar says, 'if I do act...'
Sarfaraz Khan stuns cricket world with 17 kg weight loss, father reveals diet behind jaw-dropping transformation
Who is Patrik Antoni? IKEA India's newly appointed CEO, who bring 20 years of experience, has previously served as...
'Is that labubu doll?': Viral toy on Karl Marx's grave sparks internet frenzy
PM Narendra Modi to sign UK-India FTA, which may boost British economy, main features include...
Big Raid: Gold, cash, watches seized from premises of IAS officer, 7 others in...
Pakistan cricket hit new low! Bangladesh claim historic first-ever T20I series win in Mirpur thriller
BIG relief for Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti in defamation case, Rajasthan HC now...
'They treated me like...': Saiyaara actor Shaan R Grover reveals if Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda got better treatment on set, talks about nepotism
BIG scam busted, UP STF arrests man posing as diplomat, running fake embassy in...; Know what happened
'Tanushree Dutta ke pass paise nahi hai, kaam nahi hai': Rozlyn Khan slams actress for her viral crying video, calls it 'magarmach ke ansoo'
Ameesha Patel reacts to Ahaan Panday's comparisons with Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor: 'Baap toh baap hai, beta toh...'
'Chomu tere support...': Badshah reacts to 'Honey Singh wrote Brown Rang' claim, reignites feud with fresh jab over song credits
Ahmedabad-Diu IndiGo flight aborts takeoff due to...; here's what happened
Viral video: Adorable baby elephant tries to sit on chair, netizens say 'somebody get this man sofa'
Good News for Indian Users, payments now possible in foreign countries, their online sites via UPI, know how
IND vs ENG: Why are Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing fourth Test against England in Manchester?
Anupam Kher’s manager makes Bollywood debut with this film
Good news for Narayana Murthy as Infosys' profit rises 9% to Rs...; revenue up by...
Watch: Kartik Aaryan recreates Coldplay kiss cam viral video with hilarious twist, almost gets fired after cheating on...
Meet Anshul Kamboj, Haryana's 'AK-47' making India debut vs England in Manchester Test
Bad news for China as this US tech giant shuts down Shanghai AI Research Lab amid...
Meet Steve Jobs daughter Eve Jobs, who is set to marry at luxe UK venue in wedding costing Rs...
Meet man who once owned beauty product stores, gave up empire worth crores to join...; now leads...
American woman learns Marathi for her Indian husband, his reaction goes viral, netizens say 'Cutest thing on internet today'
Astronomer new interim CEO Pete DeJoy issues BIG statement on viral Coldplay kiss cam scandal, says, 'the past events...'
'Yeh nonsense...': Anuradha Paudwal slams viral video of 'obscene' dance during Kanwar Yatra in UP
The Rising Cricket Gaming Economy: Trends, platforms and best cricket ID provider
Manoj Sinha, DY Chandrachud, Arif Muhammad Khan, or Nitish Kumar? Who will be next vice president?
'Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne...': LoP Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi again over US President’s repeated 'ceasefire' claims
AR Rahman reacts to Coldplay’s viral ‘affair cam’ moment at US concert, says ‘don’t worry, I won’t...'
INDIA
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a big update on the revised timeline for the Bullet train or Mumbai-Ahmedabad High speed Rail (MAHSR) project. This project is India's first train corridor, being developed in collaboration with Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency)
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a big update on the revised timeline for the Bullet train or Mumbai-Ahmedabad High speed Rail (MAHSR) project. This project is India's first train corridor, being developed in collaboration with Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA).
In the written statement during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 23, 2024, Union Railway minister, he said that the Gujarat stretch of the corridor, between Vapi and Sabarmati, will be complete by December 2027. The 508 kilometer route, from Mumbai to Sabarmati is expectd to be fully operational by December 2029.
The MAHSR project will pass through states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. It will have 2 stations planned, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.
The total estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,08,000 crore, with 81% funding by Japan (JICA) i.e. Rs 88,000 crore. Indian equity contribution is 19% funding, i.e. Rs 20,000 crore. This include a split between Ministry of Railways (50%) and the state government of Gujarat and Maharashtra (25% each). So far, a total of Rs 78,839 crore has already been spent as of June 30, 2025.
This project has face multiple delays due to land acquisition challenges in Maharashtra. However, the government has now got the approval of entire 1,389.5 hectares of land. Appovals regarding final location surveys, geotechnical studies and some others have been finalized.
The civil contracts have been given for the construction of the project. Out of 28 tenders packages, 24 have been finalized. As per reports, the major milestones of the projects include 392 km of pier construction, 329 km of girder casting and 308 km of girder launching. The 21 km under-sea tunnel construction have also commenced.
The Railway Minister Vaishnaw has announced that government is planning to expand the high-speed rail (HSR) network across the country. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new corridors connecting major cities.