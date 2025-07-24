Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update on Rs 108000 crore bullet train project, Gujarat-Maharashtra stretch to be completed by...

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a big update on the revised timeline for the Bullet train or Mumbai-Ahmedabad High speed Rail (MAHSR) project. This project is India's first train corridor, being developed in collaboration with Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency)

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a big update on the revised timeline for the Bullet train or Mumbai-Ahmedabad High speed Rail (MAHSR) project. This project is India's first train corridor, being developed in collaboration with Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA).

In the written statement during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 23, 2024, Union Railway minister, he said that the Gujarat stretch of the corridor, between Vapi and Sabarmati, will be complete by December 2027. The 508 kilometer route, from Mumbai to Sabarmati is expectd to be fully operational by December 2029.

About the Bullet train project

The MAHSR project will pass through states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. It will have 2 stations planned, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

The total estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,08,000 crore, with 81% funding by Japan (JICA) i.e. Rs 88,000 crore. Indian equity contribution is 19% funding, i.e. Rs 20,000 crore. This include a split between Ministry of Railways (50%) and the state government of Gujarat and Maharashtra (25% each). So far, a total of Rs 78,839 crore has already been spent as of June 30, 2025.

This project has face multiple delays due to land acquisition challenges in Maharashtra. However, the government has now got the approval of entire 1,389.5 hectares of land. Appovals regarding final location surveys, geotechnical studies and some others have been finalized.

Update on the project

The civil contracts have been given for the construction of the project. Out of 28 tenders packages, 24 have been finalized. As per reports, the major milestones of the projects include 392 km of pier construction, 329 km of girder casting and 308 km of girder launching. The 21 km under-sea tunnel construction have also commenced.

The Railway Minister Vaishnaw has announced that government is planning to expand the high-speed rail (HSR) network across the country. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new corridors connecting major cities.