Railways likely to introduce new measures to boost freight revenues

Soon, a customer can book a full freight train or as many wagons in the freight train he wants, or half a wagon, according to his/her requirement.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2020, 12:58 AM IST

In an attempt to increase the revenue of Indian railways, the Centre is shifting its focus towards freight trains.

Now, customers can book a freight train as per his requirement. The ball is now completely in the consumer's court.

Under the new formula, if an entity wants to book half a wagon then it will be possible.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has instructed railway officials o make the entire structure flexible to increase earnings through freight trains.

Soon, a customer can book a full freight train or as many wagons in the freight train he wants, or half a wagon, according to his/her requirement.

The Centre is hopeful that the new formula will help attain new categories of customers which will help boost up its revenue.

Customers may include:

1. E-commerce players like Amazon Flipkart can turn to Railways.

2. Auto Sector - Giant auto companies like Maruti, Bajaj can adopt railways for shipment.

3. The textile industry of Ludhiana, UP will also get the benefit of freight movement.

4. Railways will be economical to send cement cargo for a short distance through railways.  

Under this new formula, the Railways want to pull in the freight traffic as it has shifted from the railways to the roadways over a couple of years. 

