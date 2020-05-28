Railways increases advance reservation period of special trains from 30 days to 120 days

Indian Railways has modified instructions for 30 special Rajdhani type trains started from May 12 and 200 Special Mail Express to be introduced on June 1, increasing the advance reservation period (ARP) of all trains from 30 days to 120 days.

Booking of Parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains, the Ministry of Railways said.

The changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 am of train booking date of May 31 onwards.

Other terms like current booking, tatkal quota allocation of seats to road side stations etc to be same as in regular time tabled trains, the ministry said.

These special trains are being run by the Railways to gradually resume the passenger trains services across the country.

Besides, Indian Railways has also run 3736 “Shramik Special” trains to help migrant workers reach their native states.