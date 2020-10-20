Railways gearing up to remove pantry cars from trains?

According to reports, the step is being taken by the Railways to increase their revenue.

The Indian Railways is contemplating removing pantry cars in trains and replacing them with AC3 coaches.

According to reports, the step is being taken by the Railways to increase their revenue hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suggestion of replacing pantry cars with AC3 coaches was made by the Railway Mens Union.

The Railways had decided to make the change in about 300 trains. And in order to achieve this, the Railways was preparing IRCTC based kitchens for catering at major stations, through online bookings

However, the Railways issued a statement today and said, "no decision has been taken by Railway Board regarding doing away with pantry cars. All these decisions are under constant review as per the evolving Covid 19 situation".

"Lots of things get discussed in a huge and vibrant organization like Railways. Every discussion does not become an immediate decision," added the Railways spokesperson.

Pantry car is a special coach in the train which is used to prepare and serve food to the passengers. Pantry services were suspended during Corona times keeping in mind health concerns.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has begun operation of 392 festival special trains from October 20 to cater to the rising demands of the upcoming festive season.

The Railway ministry in a statement said that the decision was taken as the national carrier is anticipating a passenger rush during the upcoming festive season.

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.