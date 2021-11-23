Railways changes saffron uniform of Ramayan Express staff after facing heat from seers

The Indian Railways has withdrawn the dress code of the staff aboard the Ramayan Express after threats from seers of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Seers on Monday threatened to stop the Ramayan Express at Delhi's Safdarjung railway if servers continued to wear their saffron uniform while serving in the train. They argued that the uniform was an insult to the Hindu religion.

According to the Indian Railways the staff of Ramayan Express will now wear normal shirts and trousers and traditional headgear. Earlier the dress code included saffron uniform with rudraksha beads and traditional headgear. However, saffron masks and gloves will continue like before.

Expressing their disappointment the seers had written to the Railway Minister earlier this week, Ujjain Akhada Parishad's former General Secretary Avdeshpuri told news agency. "It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," IRCTC said in a statement.

The Ramayan Express kicked off its 17-day journey on November 7. The train will take people to 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram. It covers a distance of more than 7,500 kms and takes pilgrims to Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

The Ramayan Express train is equipped with first-class restaurants, a library and shower cubicles.

Ramayan Express stoppages

First halt is Ayodhya where tourist will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

Next destination is Goddess Sita's birthplace in Sitamarhi district of Bihar and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, covered by road.

From here the train travels to Varanasi where tourists can visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road.

For the tourists aboard the Ramayan Express train, night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot.

Next halt is Nasik wherein tourists will visit Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati.

After Nasik, the next destination will be Hampi which is the ancient Krishkindha city.

Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey.