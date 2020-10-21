Railways cancels these trains due to farmers' agitation; check full list

Keeping in view the farmers' agitation in Punjab against farm bills, Northern Railways said that some trains will be cancelled, short terminated or diverted. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.

List of trains:

Cancelled trains

02425/02426 New Delhi- Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani express special train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20)

22439/22440 New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi Vande Bharat express train journey (commencing on October 19)

02461 New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra express special train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21)

Also read Railways to run 392 festival special trains from today; check full list

02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- NewDelhi express special train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20)

02011/02012 New Delhi- Kalka - New Delhi Shatabdi express special train journey and the 02029/ 02030 New Delhi- Amritsar - New Delhi Shatabdi express special train (commencing from October 19 to 20).

02054/02053Haridwar - Amritsar - Haridwar Jan Shatabdi express special train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21)

02422 Jammutawi -Ajmer express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been cancelled while the 02421 Ajmer - Jammutawi express special train journey commencing on October 21 has also been cancelled.

02231 Lucknow -Chandigarh express special train journey (commencing on October 20)

02232 Chandigarh-Lucknow express special train journey (commencing on October 21)

04887 Barmer - Rishikesh express special train journey (commencing on October 20)

04888 Rishikesh-Barmer express special train journey (commencing on October 21)

04519/04520 Delhi -Bhatinda -Delhi express special train and the 02471/02472 Sriganganagar- Delhi -Sriganganagar express special train (commencing on October 20)

Short terminated

02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express train journey (commencing from October 17 to 18) short terminated at Ambala.

02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20) has been short originate from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala - Amritsar-Ambala.

02925 Bandra Terminus- Amritsar express train journey (commencing from October 18 to 19) short terminated at Ambala.

02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21) have been short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala - Amritsar- Ambala.

02715 Nanded - Amritsar express train journey (commencing from October 18 to 19) short terminated at New Delhi.

02716 Amritsar-Nanded express train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21) short originate from New Delhi, partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar-New Delhi

03307 Dhanbad -Ferozpur express train journey (commencing from October 17 to 18) short terminated at Ambala.

03308 Ferozpur- Dhanbad express train journey commencing from October 19 to 29 short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala-Ferozpur-Ambala.

04649 Jaynagar - Amritsar express train journey (commencing October 18) short terminated at Ambala.

04650 Amritsar-Jaynagar express special train journey (commencing on October 19 and 21) short originate from Ambala, partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala.

04673 Jaynagar-Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 19) short terminated at Ambala.

04674 Amritsar-Jaynagar express train journey (commencing on October 20) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala.

02057 NewDelhi- Unahimachal express train journey (commencing from October 19 and 20) short terminated at Ambala.

02058 Unahimachal -NewDelhi express train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala- Unahimchal -Ambala.

04651 Jaynagar - Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Delhi.

04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Delhi, partially cancelled between Delhi and Amritsar.

02357 Kolkata - Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Ambala.

02358 Amritsar-Kolkata express special train journey (commencing on October 22) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

04654 Amritsar - Newjalpaiguri express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Saharanpur, partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Amritsar.

09025 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 19) short terminated at Ambala

09026 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

02237 Varanasi -Jammu Tawi express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Saharanpur.

02238 Jammutawi - Varanasi express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Saharanpur, partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Jammu Tawi.

04131 Prayag -Udhampur express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Saharanpur

04132 Udhampur - Prayag express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Saharanpur, partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Jammu Tawi.

02355 Patna -Jammutawi express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Bareilly

02356 Jammutawi - Patna express special train journeys (commencing on October 21) short originated from Bareilly, partially cancelled between Bareilly and Jammu Tawi.

00901 Bandra Terminus - Jammu Tawi parcel express special train journey (commencing on October 18) short terminated at Ambala

00902 Jammutawi - Bandra Terminus parcel express special train journeys (commencing on October 20) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala and Jammu Tawi.

Diverted trains

The 00468 Amritsar-Howrah express special train journey (commencing on October 19) short originated from Delhi, partially cancelled between Delhi and Amritsar.

05910 Lalgarh- Dibrugarh express train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20) diverted to run via Hanumangarh-Hisar-Bhiwani- Rohtak.