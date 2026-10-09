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Railways cancels all incoming mail and express trains to Delhi on Oct 10 as CJP, INDIA bloc prepare protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Indian Railways cancelled all Mail and Express trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4am and 2pm on Oct 10 due to expected severe traffic congestion around stations.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

Railways cancels all incoming mail and express trains to Delhi on Oct 10 as CJP, INDIA bloc prepare protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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Indian Railways has cancelled multiple Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10 due to anticipated severe traffic congestion. This cancellation impacts all trains arriving between 4 am and 2 pm, as ordered by the railway department's coaching directorate on October 9.

Which trains will be cancelled?

On October 10, after 2 pm, trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 11 will not run. The full list of affected trains is not yet available. Passengers should check their train status on the IRCTC website, NTES app, or by calling the railway enquiry number 139 before travelling. According to the Railways, the decision was made to prevent passengers from being inconvenienced by the anticipated heavy traffic in the vicinity of Delhi's two main stations.

Is it linked to protests?

The action coincides with planned demonstrations against Delhi's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Railroad officials have not, however, verified if the train cancellations are connected to the protests. With hundreds of trains and thousands of passengers each day, New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin are two of the nation's busiest train stations. Any road blockage or protest near these stations can affect passenger movement and cause major chaos.

Also read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On Killing Spree: Rains boundaries, sixes, sends strong signals to selectors ahead of 2nd India vs West Indies T20I match

According to officials, the action is a preventative measure to guarantee passenger safety and efficient administration. If a train is cancelled, passengers will receive a complete refund. They can ask for a refund at train reservation counters or via the IRCTC website. A comprehensive list of cancelled trains will shortly be released by the Railroads.

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