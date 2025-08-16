'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Railways’ Big Update: Passengers can now book Vande Bharat train tickets online even 15 minutes before departure, know how

In its Vande Bharat train, the Railways has made yet another change. Passengers will be able to book current tickets as well 15 minutes before the train departs.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Railways’ Big Update: Passengers can now book Vande Bharat train tickets online even 15 minutes before departure, know how
Passengers can now book Vande Bharat train tickets online even 15 minutes before departure.

Indian Railways keeps enhancing the facilities in different categories of trains to improve the experience of its passengers. In its Vande Bharat train, the Railways has made yet another change. Currently, passengers can book advance tickets in these trains, however, from now on due to another change, passengers will be able to book current tickets as well. These tickets will be available 15 minutes before the train departs through IRCTC website or app. The new update has been implemented in 8 Vande Bharat train which are running in regions of South India.

With this IRCTC upgrade, passengers will now be able to book tickets based on quick decisions or last-minute plans and don’t have to necessarily plan ticket booking months prior. The new upgrade is part of the changes under the recent upgrades to Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

The Railways had earlier updated its reservation chart schedule from opening four hours before the train departs to now eight hours before. Now railways has made this change. The new upgrade integrates with the earlier change as passengers can book current tickets only after the chart is prepared. If the seats are unreserved, in that case, the passengers can buy currents tickets from both online mode and from counters located at the railway station.

However, this facility is not yet implemented on all railway stations but only where charts are prepared. Train ticket booking can become a tedious task especially during festivals like teej, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtmi, Independence Day, Diwali, and other such occasions.

How to book current tickets?

-Visit IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in or the app, or open the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

-Next, use your old login to or create a new account.

-Then enter details of your travels like boarding and destination stations, travel date, and Vande Bharat train option.

-Next, check which seats are available which can be seen on the system which shows real time availability.

-Pick class and boarding station

-Make payment and confirm: Pay online and receive an e-ticket via SMS and email. 

Where is ‘current booking’ facility available?

This facility is available for these eight Vande Bharat trains operating in the Southern Railway zone:

Train No. 20631: Mangalore Central Thiruvananthapuram Central

Train No. 20632: Thiruvananthapuram Central Mangalore Central

Train No. 20627: Chennai Egmore Nagercoil

Train No. 20628: Nagercoil Chennai Egmore

Train No. 20642: Coimbatore Bengaluru Cantonment

Train No. 20646: Mangalore Central Madgaon

Train No. 20671: Madurai Bengaluru Cantonment

Train No. 20677: Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vijayawada 


READ MORE: Big Boost for Indian Railways Passengers: Railways’ upgraded system books 1 lakh tickets per minute, updates advance booking rules

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
