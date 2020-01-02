Railways’ 139 integrated helpline becomes operational, Rail Madad app launched

The Indian Railways has integrated all helpline numbers with its 139 service as one-stop solution to all queries and problems from January 1, 2020.

The Indian Railways has done away with multiple helpline numbers. Passengers can now seek assistance or information or register their complaints using the helpline number 139.

Only two helpline numbers 139 (train enquiries) and 182 (security-related) will be functional as all the other helplines will be integrated with the 139 service.

"The general complaint number - 138, catering service - 1800111321, vigilance - 152210, accident/safety - 1072, Clean My Coach - 58888/138, SMS complaint - 9717630982 and complaint management system support portal will become ineffective from today, 1st January 2020," the Indian Railways said in a press release.

Earlier, 182 was the women helpline, 138 was for general complaint, 1098 was for missing children, 1800111139 worked as railway enquiry, 1800111322 for Railway Police. All these numbers have now been integrated into the 139 helpline.

"हर सफर होगा सुरक्षित और फाइन, जब होगा साथी वन थ्री नाइन " यात्रा के दौरान किसी भी मदद या जानकारी के लिए अलग अलग नंबर याद रखने का झंझट अब खत्म। याद रखें अब सिर्फ 139 नंबर पर ही सब कुछ उपलब्ध हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/O3oibifUaf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 1, 2020

“This enables focused corrective action. The data analysis will also generate trends on various performance parameters like cleanliness and amenities of a selected train or station, thus making managerial decisions more precise and effective,” a railway official said.

Besides, the Indian Railways has also launched the 'Rail Madad’ app for passengers as integrated assistance portal.

The app registers a complaint with minimum inputs and issues unique ID. It relays the complaint online to relevant officials for immediate action. Complainant is notified on the action taken via SMS.

The app also displays various helpline numbers and provides direct calling facility for immediate assistance.