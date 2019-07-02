Railway rejects Sonia Gandhi's charges on Rae Bareli coach factory, says corporatisation is not privatisation

Headlines

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) gets Rs 12,000 off, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

10 home remedies for bronchitis

Drinks to fight acid reflux

Homemade drinks to lower high blood pressure naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Aditya-L1 Updates: Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Sphere Of Earth's Influence, ISRO Confirms

EP 4: Steve Smith | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC 2023

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

HomeIndia

India

Railway rejects Sonia Gandhi's charges on Rae Bareli coach factory, says corporatisation is not privatisation

A railway official has rejected Sonia Gandhi's charges on Rae Bareli Modern Coach Factory and said that corporatisation is not privatisation.

article-main
Latest News

Jitendra Sharma

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 04:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Railway official has termed Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi incorrect on her explanation of 'corporatisation is the first move towards privatisation' while opposing the privatisation of Rae Bareli's Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, sources said.  

Terming Sonia Gandhi incorrect, a railway official said that making a PSU is not privatisation. She (Sonia Gandhi) should stop shedding crocodile tears. 

In Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi had said that the privatisation of the modern coach factory will leave several workers unemployed. It is against one of the objectives of why the plant was set up during the UPA's rule.

Sonia Gandhi accused the government of selling the country's assets to private players at a throwaway price. She said the government has decided to corporatise six railway production units and the Modern Coach Factory is one of them.

"Those who don't understand the real meaning of corporatisation ... it is actually the first step towards privatisation. They are selling the country's assets to a handful of private players at a throwaway price. This will leave thousands unemployed," Gandhi said.

However, a railway official rejected Sonia Gandhi's theory and said corporatisation is not privatisation. 

What railways means by corporatisation?

Make a government PSU "Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company" under the Ministry of Railways, and shift the Production units including Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli to that. This means they will remain under government control but will be better managed as these production units will become fully functional PSUs. This will help drive technology partnership and modernisation.

PSUs are government controlled units but function in a more autonomous and efficient manner. They give better output and their employees have better facilities than in government. 

Railways will consult with unions and ensure no harm comes to employees. It will also ensure the best utilisation of taxpayer funds. 

The railway official said that MCF Raebareli is a live example of how Congress makes empty promises and misleads the public. 

The Congress-led UPA Government had promised to set up a coach factory in Raebareli. The Foundation Stone of Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli was laid in February 2007 but the construction began only in May 2010.

The factory was slated to produce 1,000 coaches. However, it was far from achieving its full potential. Between 2011-14, it only did minor work on some coaches brought from Kapurthala. Only 375 coaches were "refurbished" between 2011 to 2014 whereas it should have been fully manufacturing coaches. As PM Modi had said, "the factory only does work of tightening screws and painting coaches."

Modern Coach Factory after 2014

Since 2014, the unit has been a priority area. In July 2014, MCF was declared a Production Unit of Indian Railways. Within a month it started production of fully formed coaches. Since then it has doubled production almost every year.

140 coaches in 2014-15, 285 in 2015-16, 576 in 2016-17, 711 in 2017-18. It is expected to produce 1,425 coaches in 2018-19. The target for this year is 2,158 coaches.

MCF has boosted the local economy of Raebareli. It has created employment opportunities for local youth and invigorated industries in vicinity. Goods worth Rs 667 crore were procured from MSMEs in 2018-19. Purchase from local units in Raebareli was less than Rs 1 crore in 2013-14, it has now become Rs. 124 crore in 2018-19.

Further, training centers have been developed to provide skill development opportunities to local youth.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘RAW is involved…: Pakistan minister blames India for Mastung bomb blast as death toll touches 60

Delhi air pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces winter action plan to combat pollution

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Museum employee swaps genuine art with fakes, buys Rolls Royce

Woman sporting SRK's bandaged look dances to Jawan song at crowded road, internet says 'ye jyada hogya'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE