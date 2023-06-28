Search icon
Railway Jobs: Nearly 2.74 posts vacant as per RTI reply, know details here

As per an RTI reply to a Madhya Pradesh activist, Railway has nearly 2.74 vacancies to fill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Railway has over 2 lakh vacancies informs RTI reply| Photo: PTI

About 2.74 lakh posts in the Railways are lying vacant as of June 2023 with more than 1.7 lakh of them in the safety category, according to an RTI reply.
In the reply to a query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways has said 2,74,580 posts are vacant in Group C, including Level 1.

This includes a total vacancy of 1,77,924 in the safety category, it said. "Total number of non-gazetted posts vacant i.e. Group-C (including Level-1) on Indian Railways, as available in this office, as on 01.06.2023 (provisional) is: 2,74,580," the ministry said in response to Gaur's question.

"Total number of sanctioned, on roll and vacant posts in safety category of Group-C (including Level-1) on Indian Railways, as available in this office, as on 01.06.2023 (provisional) are: 982037, 804113 & 177924 respectively," the RTI reply stated.

In December 2022, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament that 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts were vacant in the Railways.

(With inputs from PTI)

