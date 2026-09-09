Railway Projects worth Rs 20,804 crore across 8 states approved; what are projects, key routes

Cabinet approves eight railway projects worth Rs 20,804 crore across eight states, adding 1,196 km of rail network and improving connectivity and freight capacity.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of significant railway projects worth around Rs 20,804 crore, aimed at enhancing mobility, improving operational efficiency and ensuring greater service reliability for Indian Railways.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Today’s Cabinet meeting includes very important projects related to the railways. These projects are linked to the railway modernisation efforts underway for the past 12 years and the comprehensive transformation of the railways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” The projects are aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to improve multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

#WATCH | Union Cabinet briefing | Delhi: Union Cabinet approves 3 multitracking projects covering 14 districts across the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.



The Projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 656… pic.twitter.com/cBlAXhyr1F — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

Three projects worth Rs 10,783 crore

The government approved three railway projects — the Kharagpur–Jharsuguda 4th line, Katni–Pendra Road 4th line and Bilaspur (Uslapur)–Pendra Road 3rd line — covering 14 districts across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The projects, worth Rs 10,783 crore, will add around 656 km to the Indian Railways network and improve connectivity to around 4,790 villages, benefiting nearly 56 lakh people.

The projects are:

Kharagpur–Jharsuguda (Bagdehi): 4th line

Katni–Pendra Road: 4th line

Bilaspur (Uslapur)–Pendra Road: 3rd line

The projects are expected to ease congestion and improve railway efficiency and reliability, while generating an additional 27 MTPA of freight capacity for commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel. They are also expected to reduce oil imports by around 12 crore litres and cut CO₂ emissions by around 62 crore kg, equivalent to planting approximately 2.48 crore trees.

Five more projects in southern states

Separately, five railway projects under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan cover 17 districts across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The projects, worth approximately Rs 10,021 crore, will add around 540 km to the railway network and are targeted for completion by 2029–30. They will improve connectivity to 2,121 villages, benefiting around 52 lakh people.

The projects include:

Arakkonam–Renigunta: 3rd and 4th lines — 77 km

Whitefield–Bangarapet: 3rd and 4th lines — 47 km

Hosur–Omalur: Doubling — 147 km

Salem–Karur–Dindigul: Doubling — 159 km

Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)–Kazipet: Multitracking — 110 km

The projects are expected to ease congestion and improve operational efficiency and reliability. According to the government, they will generate additional freight traffic of 47 MTPA, reduce oil imports by around 8 crore litres and cut CO₂ emissions by around 42 crore kg, equivalent to planting about 2 crore trees.