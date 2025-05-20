Indian Railways has increased the speed of trains one of the most important train networks, Delhi-Howrah route (including Kanpur-Lucknow) to 160 Kmph’ at a total cost of Rs. 6,685 cr. The Delhi-Mumbai route is 1386 kilometre long which is being prepared for high-speed trains.

Railway news: Indian Railways (IRCTC) has increased the speed of trains one of the most important train networks, Delhi-Howrah route (including Kanpur-Lucknow) to 160 Kmph’ at a total cost of Rs. 6,685 cr. This has been done after government's approval for increasing trains on this route. This will ensure improved speed, service, safety and create capacity. As part of Mission Raftaar, Indian Railways is working in mission mode to improve the average speed of trains across the network. Increasing the speed of the Delhi-Howrah Section to 160 Kmph will ensure upto 60% increase in average speed of passenger trains and doubling of average speed of freight traffic.

Delhi-Howrah route with high speed trains

The 1,525 Kms long Delhi-Howrah Route passes through 5 states, namely Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The travel time between New Delhi and Howrah will be reduced by 5 hours, now making it a fully overnight journey. Increasing the maximum speed of the Delhi-Howrah route will also give further impetus to semi-high speed trains like the Vande Bharat Express.

Delhi-Mumbai route

The Delhi-Mumbai route is 1386 kilometre long which is being prepared for high-speed trains. After the route will get high speed trains the distance between Delhi to Mathura will decrease by 1.5 hours as before this it used to take 3 hours by train. Apart from Vande Bharat, Rajdhani and other premium trains speed of the normal trains ranges between 100-120 km/hour or 62-75 miles per hour. Vande Bharat has the highest speed of 180 km/hour, whereas Rajdhani Express train has a speed of 140 km/hour. This route has four lines in the 194 kilometre route. Three lines are spread across 312 kilometre and the rest two lines are spread across 944 kilometres.

Railways has started many big projects like these. From Sonangar to Andal, a new 375 kilometre long multi-line has been made. From Aligarh to Daud Khan a line 18 kilometre long is being made and another 150 kilometre long line is being prepared from Deendayal Upadhyay to Prayagraj.