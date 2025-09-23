Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details

The Railway Ministry will start a new Rajpura-Mohali railway line in Punjab and a new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur Cantt, Bhatinda, Patiala, and Delhi.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced a new Rajpura-Mohali railway line in Punjab, costing Rs 443 crore and spanning 18 km. Also proposed a new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur Cantt, Bhatinda, Patiala, and Delhi. Vaishnaw highlighted a significant increase in railway investment in Punjab from Rs 225 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 5,421 crore now.

People have been demanding the construction of a new railway line on the Rajpura Mohali route for fifty years. The Rajpura-Mohali rail line will finally facilitate accessibility to people in this region. To construct the Mohali-Rajpura rail link, the Railways need 54 hectares of land, which will be acquired by the Punjab government after which it will hand it over to the Centre.

The railway minister also announced the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Ferozepur and New Delhi, saying the train will operate six days a week, but not on Wednesday.

After being cleared formally by the ministry, the proposals will now be sent for cabinet approval.

Talking about railway projects in Punjab, Vaishnaw said other projects in the state, including the Chandigarh railway station upgrade, will likely be completed by 2026-27.