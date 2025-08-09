Twitter
Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

INDIA

Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...

Rudrastra, India's longest-ever freight train has been launched by the Railway Ministry as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. What are the features of Rudrastra?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 02:08 PM IST

Rudrastra, India's longest-ever freight train has been launched by the Railway Ministry as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It embarked on its first journey on August 7. It was dispatched from Uttar Pradesh's Ganjkhwaja station in the DDU Division, to Garhwa Road station in Jharkhand at 2:20 pm. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the train on X with the caption, “‘Rudrastra’ – Bharat’s longest freight train (4.5 km long).”

About Rudrastra

  1. Longest-ever frieght train:  The train is extraordinarily 4.5 kilometers long and have 325 wagons powered by seven locomotives. It is world's second longest-freight train, as world record holder is Australia's BHP, which stretches for 7.3 kilometer with 682 wagons.
  2. Fast: It can cover upto 200 kilometers route in jut five hours, with an average speed of 40 km/h. It can cut a significant amount of time, making it faster and economical.
  3. Six in One: It is created by coupling six standard BOXON rakes into one formation. Normally, these rakes are run separately and require six different crew, routes and schedules. Operating them together can significantly cut operational time, manpower, and expenses.
