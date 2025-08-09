Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...

Rudrastra, India's longest-ever freight train has been launched by the Railway Ministry as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. What are the features of Rudrastra?

Rudrastra, India's longest-ever freight train has been launched by the Railway Ministry as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It embarked on its first journey on August 7. It was dispatched from Uttar Pradesh's Ganjkhwaja station in the DDU Division, to Garhwa Road station in Jharkhand at 2:20 pm. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the train on X with the caption, “‘Rudrastra’ – Bharat’s longest freight train (4.5 km long).”

About Rudrastra