Advertisement
HomeIndia

India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils first look of Vande Bharat sleeper train, says it will be operational from...

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the manufacturing of the Vande Sleeper Coach has been completed and it will come out from the BEML factory in the coming few days

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils first look of Vande Bharat sleeper train, says it will be operational from...
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Vande Sleeper Coach at BEML in Bengaluru on Sunday. "We expect the passenger operation of Vande Sleeper Coach in three months from now...This is a full sleeper version," Vaishnaw told reporters after the inspection.

The Minister said that the manufacturing of the Vande Sleeper Coach has been completed and it will come out from the BEML factory in the coming few days.

"We are starting on a very important journey today as you are aware after the success of the Vande Bharat chair-car, the manufacturing and designing of the Vande Sleeper was something for which all of us were waiting. We all were working on the manufacturing of it. That manufacturing is complete. Vande sleeper will come out from the BEML Factory in the coming days," Vaishnaw said.

"It was a long journey. Designing a new train is complex work. There are a lot of new features in Vande Sleeper," he added.

He said that the Vande Bharat chair-car, Vande Sleeper, Vande Metro, and Amrit Bharat will change the way people travel in India.

"These projects reflect the aspirational India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone of a new hangar for standard and broad gauge rolling stock manufacturing at BEML.

After the programme at BEML, Vaishnaw will interact with trainees and staff at the Multi-disciplinary Divisional Training Institute (MDDTI), Bengaluru (Railway Training Centre) at 2 pm today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

