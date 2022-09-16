Search icon
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Hydrogen-powered train to be ready in India by 2023

Only Germany had so far developed hydrogen-powered trains. Germany launched the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains this year.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

India is developing hydrogen-powered trains, and according to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, they will be ready in 2023.

Speaking at SOA University in Bhubaneswar, the Minister added that work on the Gati Shakti terminals policy is moving quickly and that Indian Railways is attempting to connect the country's remote and neglected areas with the railway network.

"The Vandebharat Express the Semi High speed and one of the fastest trains are developed indigenously with in-house technology in India and the train has been running smoothly without any major breakdown for the last two years," according to the minister, who also noted that more Vandebharat express trains are being produced at ICF and will soon be put into service.

Recently, the Railway Safety Commissioner gave the go-ahead for Vande Bharat.

The minister had before stated, when discussing train and track management, "Our focus is not only to make trains. We are also working hard on a track management system to run semi-high or high-speed trains. During a trial run of Vande Bharat we already have shown that a fully loaded water glass has not shaken at the speed of 180kmph, but, it shook the world."

Vaishnaw also revealed that following the successful conclusion of Vande Bharat's trial run, the serial production of the remaining 72 trains will soon begin.

"It is notable that the maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train is 180 kilometres per hour. It reached 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds as compared to 55 seconds taken by the bullet train. The first generation Vande Bharat trains reach 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and have a maximum speed of 160 kmph," he mentioned.

The two operating trains at the moment run between New Delhi and Vaishnodevi Katra and Varanasi.

(With inputs from ANI)

