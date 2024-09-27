Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces special trains for upcoming festive season

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mpox outbreak: Kerala confirms 2nd monkeypox case, man had returned to Ernakulam from...

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Another big move by Gautam Adani, his company set to buy stake in...

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

HomeIndia

India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces special trains for upcoming festive season

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced special trains for upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja season.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces special trains for upcoming festive season
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced an addition of coaches and special trains on the occasion of Chaath puja and Diwali across the country to ensure ease of travel for passengers.

Vaishnaw said, "This festive season, General Coach increased in 108 trains. 12,500 coaches sanctioned for Chhath puja and Diwali special trains. In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today. This will facilitate more than 1 crore passengers to go home during the Puja rush. In 2023-24 a total of 4,429 special trains ran during the festive season."

Earlier on September 24, Aswhini Vaishnaw had inspected the Kavach 4.0 in Rajasthan and said that Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur, adding that in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered by Kavach.

"Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur... The work of installing armour in this area has been completed, this is just the beginning, in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered with armour and 9 thousand kilometres of additional armour work will be done," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. It is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order.

Kavach aids the loco pilot in trains running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and it also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.On September 20, Vaishnaw had inaugurated the Bharat Gaurav Train for Bharat-Nepal Yatra at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on Friday and said that tourists will be able to experience the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Nepal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

Meet Shigeru Ishiba, former Japanese defence minister, ‘Asian NATO’ backer, now set to become country's next PM

Meet Shigeru Ishiba, former Japanese defence minister, ‘Asian NATO’ backer, now set to become country's next PM

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

In this Indian state, grooms are sent away to their brides' house after marriage, it is...

In this Indian state, grooms are sent away to their brides' house after marriage, it is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement