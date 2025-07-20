Railway Big Update: Projects worth over Rs 800000000000 being executed in THIS state, not Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, it is...

Projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore have been announced of currently being executed in THIS Indian state. Rs 10,599 crore investment has been allocated to this state in the Union Budget 2025-2026.

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna has announced that projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore are currently being executed in Odisha. This announcement was made during minister's visit to Bhubaneshwar, to carry out a detailed inspection of redevelopment of Bhubaneshwar railway station.

Redevelopment of Bhubhaneshwar Station

The minister also announced that redevelopment Bhubaneshwar is going o under Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The redevelopment include integrating modern facilities, elevated route for separate entry and exit traffic, wider circulating areas, spacious waiting halls, clean toilets, lifts, escalators, and improved access for persons with disabilities. Other facilities include executive lounges, designated areas for commercial use, etc.

Budget for Railway

The minister also stated that Rs 10,599 crore investment has been allocated to Odisha in the Union Budget 2025-2026. From 2009-2014, the budget was limited to Rs 838 crore. This indicates a 12.5% sharp rise in the budget. 59 railway stations across Odisha are being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 2,379 crore. The minister announced that in the year 2024, Rs 25,000 crore have been sanctioned for eight new railway lines in Odisha. Moreover, investments have been made on multitracking and flyovers, for offering ease to commuters.