Indian Railways RailOne App: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the RailOne mobile application, which can help passengers get easy access to a range of services such as ticket booking, train status and Passenger Name Record (PNR) enquiry, journey planning, rail help, and meal booking. The app is available for both Android and Apple users, and has been launched on Google Play Store and iOS App Store platforms. The launch comes on the occasion of the 40th Foundation Day celebrations of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), which has developed the application. The app has been hailed as a "super" app, eliminating the need for having multiple apps for different rail services.

Key services offered by RailOne app

The Indian Railways' RailOne app offers various rail-related services, all in one place, enhancing user convenience and saving device storage. The following are the key services offered by the app.

Booking reserved and unreserved train tickets

Booking station platform tickets

Enquiring about train status

Checking PNR status

Helping with journey planning

Accessing Rail Madad services

Ordering food for your train journey

Enquiries related to freight

Many user-friendly features

The RailOne app comes loaded with several top-notch features. This includes a single sign-on system, eliminating the need for users to remember multiple passwords. "After downloading the RailOne app, one can log in using the existing user ID of the RailConnect or UTSonMobile app," according to a press note from the Railways Ministry. Additionally, R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) facility has also been included in the app. Easy login facilities like numeric mPIN and biometric login have also been provided. There is also provision for new users to register by entering basic information, making the process easy and fast. Those who just want to make inquiries can also log in through guest login using their mobile number and a one-time password.