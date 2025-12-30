Raihan Vadra’s fiancé Aviva Baig’s mother Nandita Baig once did THIS for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, know all about their little-known bond

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here
INDIA
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig know each other closely. as per reports, they are close friends.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra son and Rahul Gandhi’s nephew Raihan Vadra will soon be engaged with long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig, who comes from a prominent business family in Delhi. Her father is Imran Baig, a businessman, and mother is Nandita Beg, a popular interior designer. The Gandhi-Vadra and the Baig families have been closed to each other for a long time.
The new couple are not the only one close to each other; their mothers, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig know each other closely. According to reports, they are close friends, and they also suggest that Nandita Baig was the artist behind the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. Nandita is said to be Priyanka’s close confidant, and this union has tied these friends in a family bond.
The occasion will unite Delhi’s two high-profile families, one of them with a legacy of more than a century old national party. Not just that, it will bring friends even closer to each other and form new relationships.
Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig worked carefully with artistic mindset and aesthetic sensibilities on the interior design of the Congress party’s new headquarters in Delhi. Sources also say that this project reflected their personal bond, turning this professional collaboration into a success.
As the two families have known each other since decades, Raihan and Aviva have been childhood friends. Both have deep interest in photography, and while Rehan is said to be serious about his passion, Aviva combines this passion with her mother’s creative side, interior designing.