Raihan Vadra’s fiancé Aviva Baig’s mother Nandita Baig once did THIS for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, know all about their little-known bond

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra son and Rahul Gandhi’s nephew Raihan Vadra will soon be engaged with long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig, who comes from a prominent business family in Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig know each other closely. as per reports, they are close friends.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra son and Rahul Gandhi’s nephew Raihan Vadra will soon be engaged with long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig, who comes from a prominent business family in Delhi. Her father is Imran Baig, a businessman, and mother is Nandita Beg, a popular interior designer. The Gandhi-Vadra and the Baig families have been closed to each other for a long time.  

ALSO READ: Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran Baig, Nandita Baig? Know about Rahul Gandhi's nephew Raihan Vadra's in-laws

The new couple are not the only one close to each other; their mothers, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig know each other closely. According to reports, they are close friends, and they also suggest that Nandita Baig was the artist behind the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. Nandita is said to be Priyanka’s close confidant, and this union has tied these friends in a family bond.  

From friendship to family 

The occasion will unite Delhi’s two high-profile families, one of them with a legacy of more than a century old national party. Not just that, it will bring friends even closer to each other and form new relationships.  

ALSO READ: 5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig worked carefully with artistic mindset and aesthetic sensibilities on the interior design of the Congress party’s new headquarters in Delhi. Sources also say that this project reflected their personal bond, turning this professional collaboration into a success.   

How close are the Gandhi-Vadra and Baig family? 

As the two families have known each other since decades, Raihan and Aviva have been childhood friends. Both have deep interest in photography, and while Rehan is said to be serious about his passion, Aviva combines this passion with her mother’s creative side, interior designing.  

