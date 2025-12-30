Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's engagement: Who is more educated? Here's all you need to know about Priyanka Gandhi's son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law

Raihan recently proposed to Aviva Baig after dating her for nearly seven years, as per sources. Both families have reportedly given their consent, and the engagement has their full support. Read here to know more about them.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra has taken the next big step in his personal life. According to reports, the 25-year-old is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig.

Raihan recently proposed to Aviva after dating her for nearly seven years, as per sources. Both families have reportedly given their consent, and the engagement has their full support. The two families share a close bond.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig is a New Delhi-based fine art photographer and producer. She co-founded Atelier 11, a Delhi-based photographic studio and production house that collaborates with various brands and clients. Apart from her artistic pursuits, Aviva is also a former national-level football player. She has around 11,000 followers on Instagram.

Who is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan Vadra is the eldest son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra. He was born on August 29, 2000. Unlike many members of his family, Raihan has largely stayed away from active politics to pursue a career in the arts. He began exploring photography at the age of 10. His work encompasses wildlife, street, and commercial photography.

Aviva Baig's educational qualification

Aviva went to Modern School, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi. She holds a degree in Journalism and Communication (Media Communication and Journalism) from O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), which she attended from 2018 to 2021.

Raihan Vadra's educational qualification

Raihan has completed his schooling from Doon School in Dehradun, same school where Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also studied. Later, he went to London for further studies. Rehan Vadra completed his higher education at SOAS University in London.

Aviva Baig's career

Aviva is known for her visual storytelling that explores social issues and the nuances of everyday life. She currently works as a producer for PlusRymn, a role she has held since December 2023. Her photography is described as a blend of simplicity and complexity, often capturing life from the perspective of a "quiet observer" and her work has been featured in several high-profile art showcases including, 'You Cannot Miss This' and 'The Illusory World.'

Raihan Vadra's career

Raihan's work primarily explores themes of perception, control, and choice through photography and immersive installations. His portfolio spans wildlife (notably tigers in Ranthambore), street, and commercial photography. His work is featured on the APRE Art House website.