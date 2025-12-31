Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Where did Priyanka Gandhi's son first meet Imran Baig, Nandita Baig's daughter?

Recently, Aviva Baig took to her Instgram stories and uploaded a picture with Raihan Vadra, which she has now put in the 'highlights' section, has gone viral on the internet

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig. The couple has been together for seven years, and their families have finally given their consent to the union.

Recently, Aviva took to her Instgram stories and uploaded a picture with Raihan, which she has now put in the 'highlights' section with three heart emojis. This image has gone viral on social media.

Where Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig meet?

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig reportedly first met during their time as students at the same school in Delhi. Their connection was further strengthened by a long-standing friendship between their families.

The couple bonded deeply over mutual passions for visual storytelling, photography, and art. They have spent years traveling and collaborating on various creative assignments and exhibitions. Their bond evolved from a childhood friendship into a romantic relationship approximately seven years ago.

After their early education, Raihan studied politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, while Aviva pursued Journalism and Communication at O.P. Jindal Global University. Their families have maintained a close friendship for years, with Aviva's mother, Nandita Baig, being a longtime friend of Priyanka Gandhi.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Beg is a photographer and producer based in Delhi. She has showcased her work at notable exhibitions, including 'You Cannot Miss This' at India Art Fair 2023 and 'The Illusory World' in 2019. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a creative production unit. Aviva is a former national-level football player and has made a name for herself in the art and photography world.

Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran and Nandita Baig?

Aviva Baig comes from a prominent business family in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Beg, is a popular interior designer. Reports suggest that Nandita Baig and Priyanka Gandhi are old friends, and Nandita had worked on the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. This has further strengthened the bond between the two families.