Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Where did Priyanka Gandhi's son first meet Imran Baig, Nandita Baig's daughter?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies

When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means

From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you

Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31

Why are Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, other gig workers on nationwide strike today? Know reason here, their demands

The Digital Euro Is Ready. The Question Is Whether Europe Is.

Year ender 2025: Most profitable Indian movie with 1553% ROI, it's not Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar, but this non-starrer, movie name is...

Bankrupt Pakistan forced to sell banks, famous hotels, other assets after national airlines due to..., PM Shehbaz Sharif brings Agenda 5, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
On Waves OTT, Manushya Weaves Laughter and Lore into a Reflective Hindi Web Series.

Manushya on Waves OTT: A Satirical Fusion of Mythology and Modernity

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

HomeIndia

INDIA

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Where did Priyanka Gandhi's son first meet Imran Baig, Nandita Baig's daughter?

Recently, Aviva Baig took to her Instgram stories and uploaded a picture with Raihan Vadra, which she has now put in the 'highlights' section, has gone viral on the internet

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Where did Priyanka Gandhi's son first meet Imran Baig, Nandita Baig's daughter?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig. The couple has been together for seven years, and their families have finally given their consent to the union.

Recently, Aviva took to her Instgram stories and uploaded a picture with Raihan, which she has now put in the 'highlights' section with three heart emojis. This image has gone viral on social media. 

image (76)

Where Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig meet?

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig reportedly first met during their time as students at the same school in Delhi. Their connection was further strengthened by a long-standing friendship between their families.

The couple bonded deeply over mutual passions for visual storytelling, photography, and art. They have spent years traveling and collaborating on various creative assignments and exhibitions. Their bond evolved from a childhood friendship into a romantic relationship approximately seven years ago.

After their early education, Raihan studied politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, while Aviva pursued Journalism and Communication at O.P. Jindal Global University. Their families have maintained a close friendship for years, with Aviva's mother, Nandita Baig, being a longtime friend of Priyanka Gandhi.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Beg is a photographer and producer based in Delhi. She has showcased her work at notable exhibitions, including 'You Cannot Miss This' at India Art Fair 2023 and 'The Illusory World' in 2019. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a creative production unit. Aviva is a former national-level football player and has made a name for herself in the art and photography world.

Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran and Nandita Baig?

Aviva Baig comes from a prominent business family in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Beg, is a popular interior designer. Reports suggest that Nandita Baig and Priyanka Gandhi are old friends, and Nandita had worked on the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. This has further strengthened the bond between the two families.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
On Waves OTT, Manushya Weaves Laughter and Lore into a Reflective Hindi Web Series.
Manushya on Waves OTT: A Satirical Fusion of Mythology and Modernity
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Reall
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement