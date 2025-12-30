FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig Engagement: Meet Rahul Gandhi's nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son, know about his educational qualification, profession

Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's son, Raihan Vadra has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig. While Raihan Vadra is from a political family, he is not inclined to politics much. Know about his education qualification and profession.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig Engagement: Meet Rahul Gandhi's nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son, know about his educational qualification, profession
Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's son, Raihan Vadra has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig, as per reports. Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig have been together for seven years, and recently he proposed to her, to which she said yes. While Raihan Vadra is from a political family, he is not inclined to politics much. Know about his education qualification and profession.

Who is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan Vadra is the eldest son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra. He was born on 29 August 2000, and is 25 years old. Raihan Vadra and his sister Maiyra Vadra are not usually seen at many public events. They have made few public appearances, including during voting for Lok Sabha elections, and with Rahul Gandhi.

Rehan Vadra is more inclined towards photography and art, and not politics. He is an installation and visual artist, and has held several exhibitions, including his first exhibition titled 'Dark Perception'. He has had a passion for wildlife photography since childhood.

He has completed his schooling from Doon School in Dehradun, same school where Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also studied. Later, he went to London for further studies. Rehan Vadra completed his higher education at SOAS University in London.

