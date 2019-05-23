Raigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Gomtee Sai secures substantial lead

Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency

Raigarh Lok Sabha Election result updates:

As of 9:40 pm, BJP's Gomati Sai leads with a margin of around 66,000 votes ahead of Congress' Laljeet Singh Rathia.

Gomtee Sai is contesting on a BJP ticket and is facing Congress' Laljeet Singh Rathia and BSP's Innocent Kujur. The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

The Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers districts of Raigarh and Jashpur. The seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribes. The constituency has a huge tribal population.

The seat is one of the strongholds of the BJP in Chhattisgarh which the party has held since 1999. The last Congres candidate to win from here was former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi who has now left the party and has his own outfit. Vishnudeo Sai of the BJP won from here in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections but will not contest in 2019.

Vishnudeo Sai has been denied ticket this time as the BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 seats in the state.

The Congress hoped to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly.

The BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur- went to polls in the third phase.