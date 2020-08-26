Raigad Building Collapse: Death toll mounts to 14, rescue operation on for more than 36 hours now

The death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra`s Raigad district rose to 14, it was reported on Wednesday, as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues its search and rescue operation which has been going on for more than 36 hours now.

The five-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday evening. Following the incident, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each person killed in the Raigad building collapse incident.

On Tuesday, two people were taken out alive - a 4-year-old child and a 64-year-old female. One person is still feared trapped under the debris. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the spot for rescue operations along with volunteers from the local administration.

An FIR was registered against five people earlier on Tuesday at Mahad city police station over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad, Raigad district.

On this, Wadettiwar said, "We will not spare people responsible for this collapse. They murdered innocent people. Quality of construction material is very poor and is breaking with hands."

According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief work.

An official at the Mantralaya State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Unit said the Tarek Garden building collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm.

The building was constructed around 5-6 years ago and there were around 40 flats in the building. There were around 40 flats in the building, the official said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)