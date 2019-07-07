Raids in Delhi as sacked Income Tax chief booked for graft

The CBI has registered a corruption case against sacked Income Tax Commissioner SK Srivastava, alongside carrying out raids at 13 locations across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). Srivastava was forced to retire last month along with 11 other officers from Finance Ministry in a clean-up process adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second government.

The search started late on Friday evening and was still underway at the time of going to press. The agency said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.

The CBI stated that it had registered a case against Srivastava, then Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)-I, Noida with the additional charge of Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)-II Noida, under the IPC.

It was alleged that Srivastava, while posted in Noida, purportedly decided on 104 I-T appeals in December 2018, while they were actually decided in June 2019. Among other charges, Srivastava also allegedly passed orders in 13 cases that were beyond his jurisdiction and the orders passed in the appeals were uploaded in the Income Tax ITBA system by him between June 11, 2019, to June 13, 2019, after "demission of office".

Searches have been conducted at the residence and office of Srivastava, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidence. Apart from this, jewellery worth Rs.2.47 crore; cash amount of Rs 16.14 lakh; watches worth Rs.10 lakh and balance of more than Rs 1.30 crore in bank accounts of the accused and his family members were found. A bank locker surfaced during the investigation is being probed. "Searches have also been carried out at the premises of certain other private persons," the agency stated.

The agency said that the raids were carried at four places in Delhi, five places in Ghaziabad, one in Noida and two places in Muradnagar.

Clean-Up Drive