Raids at Hyderabad Water Board Manager's residence, ACB recovers crores of cash, jewellery, probe ongoing

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday launched investigation against Water Board Manager Anantha Lakshmi Kumar in Hyderabad and during raids it recovered assets worth nearly Rs 100 crore.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday launched investigation against Water Board Manager Anantha Lakshmi Kumar in Hyderabad and during raids it recovered assets worth nearly Rs 100 crore, officials said. According to preliminary probe, ACB teams recovered around Rs 1.10 crore in cash from Kumar’s residence in Mallapur. During these searched the team also seized around one kilogram of gold jewellery.

According to officials, raids are being conducted at various locations linked to the accused officer, along with the residences of his relatives. While conducting raids and investigation, the ACB identified three flats in gated communities in Hyderabad, six open plots in the city and around three acres of agricultural land in Nizamabad.

According to sources, officials will most likely open and search bank lockers linked to Kumar as they seek to widen the ongoing probe. The Anti Corruption Bureau said the probe is ongoing and during this time more assets could come under scrutiny.

In a separate incident, the Telangana police arrested one individual for his involvement in illegal trading of live snakes in an undercover decoy operation, officials said. According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad, "Specific information was received that a person involved in illegal trading of live snakes was attempting to sell a live snake at Warangal, Telangana, in the grey market.

The operation was planned and executed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad, on Sunday. The suspected individual was identified and intercepted at the grey market in Warangal. Upon searching the bag carried by the person, two live Indian Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) were recovered by the officials.