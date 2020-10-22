Raiders in Kashmir: India observes Oct 22 as Black Day to mark 1947 invasion of J-K by Pakistani raiders

Raiders of Kashmir

The Centre organised several events in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi to observe Black Day on October 22 to mark Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir in 1947. On this day, two months after India’s Partition, the Pakistan-based militia had attacked Baramulla and killed thousands of men, women, and children.

The events organised on Thursday sought to remind the world how Pakistan tried to create unrest in the region. This has led to relentless conflicts, violence, and terror activities in Kashmir till date.

It may be noted that global protests took place on Thursday (October 22) against Pakistan's atrocities in Kashmir. Such protests were witnessed in Nepal, The Haque, Japan, Seoul, London, Brussels, Geneva, San Francisco, along with a car rally in Washington.

In his book ‘Raiders in Kashmir’, Pakistani General Akbar Khan narrated his country’s role in the Kashmir conflict. The book states that Pakistan's strategy was to bleed India through guerilla and sabotage action in Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of Operation Gulmarg, Pakistan unleashed its tribal militia on Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 1947.

New York Times journalist Robert Trumbull wrote, “Baramulla had been stripped of its wealth and young women before the tribesmen fled in face of the advancing Indian troops. Surviving residents estimated that 3,000 of their fellow townsmen, including four Europeans and a retired British Army Officer, Colonel Dykes, and his pregnant wife, were slain.”

When the Indian Army reached Baramulla, only 1,000 people were left alive in the village which had a population of about 14,000. The Pakistan-based militia was on their way to Srinagar, burning villages, looting, pillaging, and raping women.

According to the available records, the raiders did not touch Muslims, but looted Hindus and burnt the houses of Sikhs, and killed them. This widespread arson and loot in Baramulla compelled Sikhs and Hindus to escape.

The raiders, mostly tribesmen with a few Punjabi Muslims, were led by Pirs, Pakistan Army, and Frontier Constabulary officers.

This first Indo-Pakistan war over Kashmir was a limited affair with Islamabad, but it sowed the seeds of continuous war between the two South Asian neighbours.