Rahul Sinha, one of India’s most respected and experienced journalists, will be the bold editorial force the nation needs.

In an era marked by blurred facts and rising noise, Zee News is proud to present a voice that rises above it all. Rahul Sinha, one of India’s most respected and experienced journalists, will be the bold editorial force the nation needs. With the resolute mission of ‘बुलंदआवाज़...विश्वसनीयसंवाद...100% राष्ट्रवाद’ (Bold Voice, Credible Communication, 100% Nationalism), Rahul Sinha is set to redefine news analysis for India.

A veteran with over 27 years of fearless journalism, Rahul Sinha is not just returning to an anchor’s seat but is reclaiming the frontline for truth, national interest, and the common Indian citizen. Anchoring Zee News’ flagship show DNA (Daily News & Analysis) every night at 9 PM, Sinha brings with him not only decades of experience but also the conviction and courage to ask the right questions, challenge narratives, and stand firmly with the nation.

Over the decades, Sinha has earned recognition for his relentless pursuit of facts, incisive news judgment, and a deep connection with national narratives. As he steps back into the spotlight, he brings not just credibility, but an emotional bond with a show he once made iconic.

Mr. Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, said, “Zee News’ DNA is more than a mirror to the nation’s concerns. As a journalist who has spent over two decades reporting, anchoring, and leading, returning to DNA is both a privilege and a responsibility. Today, when the country needs clarity and conviction in communication, DNA will be that bold and honest voice for every Indian.”

Relevance redefined: Why DNA matters now more than ever

In an age where news cycles are increasingly rapid, and agendas cloud the facts, DNA is deeply rooted in credibility, courage, and accountability. This show will focus on decoding complex developments, highlighting stories of national significance, and raising questions that others often avoid. Whether it’s politics, policy, society, or international affairs — DNA looks forward to explore the real impact on India and its citizens.

Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), said, “DNA will continue to be a transformative force in Indian news with the mission of awakening the nation. As DNA takes on a fresh and dynamic avatar under Rahul Sinha's leadership, it aligns with the evolving expectations of citizens. With a sharper, stronger approach, we look forward to redefining news analysis by diving deeper into the issues that matter most. In this renewed format, Rahul Sinha's role will be instrumental in guiding the show’s editorial direction, bringing his vast experience and commitment to truth. In an era where clarity and courage in journalism are essential, our commitment is to empower citizens with truth, ask the tough questions, and deliver news that drives real impact. We are here to awaken the nation, one story at a time.”

What citizens can expect from the new DNA:

• Anchored by experience: Rahul Sinha brings three decades of journalism and unflinching integrity

• Deep Analysis of top stories: More than just news — insight, investigation, and context

• Editorial Independence & bold questions: Stories that matter, voices that challenge

• A pulse on national sentiment: Connecting with the Indian citizen’s expectations and issues

• Strong Nationalist spirit: Showcasing India’s strength, challenges, and progress with pride

DNA is a reminder that credible journalism still holds immense power to inform, awaken, and drive change.