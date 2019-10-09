Headlines

Rahul's departure as president hurt Congress: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that some people in the party are true "Congressi" and that they won't leave the party whatsoever.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 02:28 PM IST

Expressing his concerns over members of Congress leaving the party for greener pastures, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said they need to introspect why the party's strength has reduced to such a small number after the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid also said that some people in the party are true "Congressi" and that they won't leave the party whatsoever.

"The kind of situation is prevailing in the nation and the kind of situation our party is in following the Lok Sabha elections... in these circumstances, some of us in Congress won't quit, we are an integral part of the Congress party (jee jaan se Congressi hain)," Khurshid said.

"I am deep pain and concerned about where we are today as a party. No matter what happens we won't leave the party, we aren't like those who got everything from the party and when the chips were down, things were difficult they left the party & walked away," he added.

Khurshid said that Rahul Gandhi resigning from the president's post also affected the party but they respect his decision.

"We need to know why we are in the state in which we are. Unfortunately despite our earnest pleading, Rahul Gandhi decided to step down and resign from the president post. We wanted him to continue but it was his decision and we respect it." he said.

He said that the party's thumping defeat in the Lok Sabha polls did not let the party 'lose confidence' in Rahul Gandhi and if he stayed on as the party president, the party would be better prepared to 'fight the battles in coming times.'

"This is perhaps the only time in history that a major defeat has not caused the party to lose confidence in their leader. If he had stayed and was around, we would've understood better the causes of our defeat and be better prepared to fight the battles in the coming times."

Khurshid's remarks came after a controversy over his comments broke out wherein he reportedly termed Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of party president "walking away" following the defeat.

Rahul Gandhi offered to step down from the post of Congress president at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), who was initially hesitant to formally recognize his resignation from the party chief's post, chose UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to lead the party as interim president on August 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

