Rahul Mamkootathil rape case: Victim shares emotional message after arrest of expelled MLA, says ‘You saw what was done…’

Following the arrest of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a fresh sexual assault case, the woman who first accused him has shared an emotional message on social media, reflecting on her trauma, faith, and the pain endured by survivors. Her post, published on Sunday, came hours after Mamkootathil was taken into custody.

In her message, the woman thanked God for giving her the strength to speak out despite the suffering, scrutiny and sense of betrayal she said she experienced. She wrote that the truth, though hidden for long, was always seen and heard by a higher power.

'You saw what was done in the dark. You heard the cries that never reached the world,' she wrote, describing how faith became a source of resilience during moments of extreme vulnerability.

Reference to Forced Abortions

The survivor’s post included a deeply personal reference to unborn children, linking her pain to allegations that Mamkootathil forced victims, including the woman in the latest case, to undergo abortions. She described how victims were left shattered, both physically and emotionally, after their bodies were violated and pregnancies ended against their will.

'May our angel babies forgive us for trusting the wrong people,' she wrote, adding that the unborn children deserved peace, free from violence and fear and from a society that failed to protect their mothers.

She said the memory of the unborn children would remain forever, stating that their existence mattered and that mothers would carry them in their hearts until they meet again.

First Complaint That Sparked the Case

The author of the post was the first woman to approach the police, alleging that Mamkootathil had sexually assaulted her multiple times and forced her to terminate a pregnancy. Soon after her complaint was registered, Mamkootathil reportedly went into hiding.

A Thiruvananthapuram sessions court denied him anticipatory bail in the first case. However, the Kerala High Court later granted him interim protection from arrest until January 21, when the matter is scheduled for further hearing.

Multiple Cases and Legal Developments

In recent days, the survivor’s former husband also made public allegations, claiming Mamkootathil tried to implicate him in the case. Meanwhile, in a separate case involving alleged sexual harassment of a woman in Bengaluru, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted Mamkootathil anticipatory bail.

With multiple cases now under investigation, the developments have sparked widespread attention, as survivors continue to seek justice amid complex legal proceedings.