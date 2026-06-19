Rahul Gandhi worshipped as Lord Parashurama sparks row, Congress workers pour milk on poster, watch video

On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Congress workers held up a poster depicting him as Parashuram, with an axe and the Constitution in hand.

Rahul Gandhi was portrayed as Lord Parashurama holding the Constitution of India in a poster being anointed by Congress leaders on the occasion of his birthday. Youth Congress workers celebrated the Leader of Opposition’s birthday with symbolic rituals, including pouring milk over his photograph in the Ganga River in Varanasi, which has sparked a political and religious row.

VIDEO | Varanasi: Youth Congress workers celebrate Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s birthday with symbolic rituals, including pouring milk over his photograph in the Ganga River.#RahulGandhi #VaranasiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/57oraDhpqZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026

A BJP member criticised the act, calling it outrageous. "How can these Congress workers portray Rahul Gandhi as Parashurama? It's nothing short of blasphemy. They should be booked for hurting religious sentiments," he said.