Rahul Gandhi will have to wait another 10-15 years before he becomes PM: Ramdas Athawale

Athawale, a BJP ally, said the Congress President had no chance in 2019 because the BJP would come back with Narendra Modi at the helm

Anurag Bende

Updated: May 11, 2018, 06:01 PM IST

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's recent statement that he could be the prime minister of 2019 general elections, Republican party of India (A) president and NDA ally Ramdas Athawale on Friday stated that the Congress scion would have to wait for at least for 10 to 15 years before he achieved the top office.

While interacting with the media in Pune, Athawale said, “There is nothing wrong in having ambition of becoming the prime minister. However, he (Rahul Gandhi) should not have expressed his ambitions so early. If he wants to become the prime minister, he will have to wait for at least 10 to 15 years. It is very clear that NDA will be winning the 2019 elections and Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister," Athawale said.

Speaking about the Karnataka polls, Athawale said that he is confident of BJP getting full majority. "Along with Hindus, the Lingayat community, Dalits and OBC communities are backing the BJP in Karnataka. There is no doubt that the BJP will get absolute majority there," he said.

Alleging that Congress is creating a division on the basis of castes, Athawale said, "Congress is only trying to enticing Dalits against BJP by projecting the BJP as an anti-Dalit party. On the contrary, the NDA government is determined to protect the constitution," he added.

"I urge BJP, Congress and other parties should come together to give protection to Dalits. All parties should make sure that they bridge the gap between dalit and other communities," Athawale added.

Earlier in the day, Athawale visited Bhima Koregaon and met the family members of Pooja Sakat, whose house was set on fire during the Bhima- Koregaon violence, which took place in January. A few weeks ago, Saket committed suicide.   After meeting the family members, Athawale said, "The family has claimed that the girl was either murdered or she was harassed and she committed suicide. There are total nine people named in FIR and only two have been arrested. I have spoken to the superintendent of police and asked him to arrest the rest of the people at the earliest. I urge BJP, Congress and other parties should come together to give protection to Dalits. All parties should make sure that they bridge the gap between dalit and other communities," Athawale added.0

 

  

