Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'

Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre after an FIR was filed against 25-year-old Ruchika Singh for allegedly abusing PM Modi at a Delhi protest. He said the government is trying to 'silence Gen Z'.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre after a 25-year-old woman was booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Delhi. He cautioned PM Modi to 'be careful' about how students are treated and claimed that the government is attempting to suppress Generation Z.

Delhi protest FIR: Why Ruchika Singh was booked

The Cockroach Janta Party's July 23 rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is connected to this case. During the demonstration, a woman called Ruchika Singh is accused of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi. On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged, alleging that her comments could cause discord and denigrate the PM's office. The Expressway Police Station in Noida received the initial Zero FIR. Later, the case was moved to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station for additional proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi's response on Gen Z crackdown

Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X. 'Gen Z cannot be intimidated into silence by PM Modi and Amit Shah. You broke their bones first. You are now removing their accounts and submitting FIRs. India's past is you. 'Treat India's future with caution,' he wrote. He claimed that young voices are being silenced by the government through police cases and online takedowns.

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Cockroach Janta Party opposes police action

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das criticised the FIR, stating that while the language could be inappropriate, pursuing criminal action against protesters is unjust. 'The person may file a civil or criminal defamation lawsuit if there is any disparaging comment. However, it is absolutely unacceptable to use illegal equipment against demonstrators,' Das said. He advised youth to use caution when speaking. He also urged cops to refrain from abusing their authority for political purposes.