FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'

Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z

US Iran War: 'Monumental Step' As Donald Trump Announces 'Historic Deal' For Gaza Disarmament

US Iran War: 'Monumental Step' As Donald Trump Announces 'Historic Deal' For Gaza Disarmament

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana: 'Someone who can do Animal'

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'

Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre after an FIR was filed against 25-year-old Ruchika Singh for allegedly abusing PM Modi at a Delhi protest. He said the government is trying to 'silence Gen Z'.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 11:11 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre after a 25-year-old woman was booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Delhi. He cautioned PM Modi to 'be careful' about how students are treated and claimed that the government is attempting to suppress Generation Z.

Delhi protest FIR: Why Ruchika Singh was booked

The Cockroach Janta Party's July 23 rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is connected to this case. During the demonstration, a woman called Ruchika Singh is accused of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi. On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged, alleging that her comments could cause discord and denigrate the PM's office. The Expressway Police Station in Noida received the initial Zero FIR. Later, the case was moved to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station for additional proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi's response on Gen Z crackdown

Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X. 'Gen Z cannot be intimidated into silence by PM Modi and Amit Shah. You broke their bones first. You are now removing their accounts and submitting FIRs. India's past is you. 'Treat India's future with caution,' he wrote. He claimed that young voices are being silenced by the government through police cases and online takedowns.

Also read: OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana: 'Someone who can do Animal'

Cockroach Janta Party opposes police action

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das criticised the FIR, stating that while the language could be inappropriate, pursuing criminal action against protesters is unjust. 'The person may file a civil or criminal defamation lawsuit if there is any disparaging comment. However, it is absolutely unacceptable to use illegal equipment against demonstrators,' Das said. He advised youth to use caution when speaking. He also urged cops to refrain from abusing their authority for political purposes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z
OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana: 'Someone who can do Animal'
OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party: Report
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from party: Report
PM Modi Abuse Video: Cases registered against Meta India head, Facebook, Instagram accounts users
PM Modi Abuse Video: Cases registered against Meta India head, Facebook
Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed, 22 injured in gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP under lens
Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement