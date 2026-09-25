Gyanesh Kumar under fire: Can CEC be prosecuted over ‘vote chori’ allegations?

Rahul Gandhi has demanded action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-roll manipulation. Here is what the 2023 law says about CEC immunity.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-roll manipulation. But a 2023 law provides election commissioners immunity from civil or criminal proceedings for acts done in their official capacity. The Supreme Court petition has argued that this protection may not apply if alleged voter-list manipulation falls outside their lawful duties. So, the key question now arises as to whether a serving or former Election Commissioner can be prosecuted for actions taken in the course of official duties.

The controversy erupted after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months on decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The reported objections covered issues including voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, changes to Form 6 and access to electoral-roll data. The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of a formal internal rift. The poll panel has maintained that its final decisions, including those relating to SIR, were unanimous.

Following the reports, Rahul Gandhi alleged that electoral rolls were manipulated as part of what he calls “vote chori”. He demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and asked him to “turn approver”. The latest allegations have put a spotlight on the powers and legal protection available to the Election Commission.

What does the law say about CEC immunity?

Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 protects a serving or former CEC or Election Commissioner from civil or criminal proceedings for an act, thing or word done or spoken while acting, or purporting to act, in the discharge of official duties.

This means that the demand for the arrest or prosecution of a CEC does not automatically overcome the statutory protection. Whether a particular alleged act falls within the scope of official duty would be a legal question. While the Supreme Court is already examining a challenge to Section 16 filed by NGO Lok Prahari, the court issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission but did not stay the operation of the provision in January 2026.

Separately, a legal challenge has argued that alleged manipulation of electoral rolls should not receive protection if such conduct is outside the lawful functions of an Election Commissioner. The argument essentially seeks to distinguish between legitimate official decisions and alleged acts that fall outside an officer's legal duties.