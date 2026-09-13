Rahul Gandhi vs Kiren Rijiju: BRICS dinner menu sparks BJP-Congress clash

The BRICS dinner menu has triggered a political clash, with Rahul Gandhi questioning the all-vegetarian spread and Kiren Rijiju accusing Congress of politicising food served to high-profile diplomats. Take a war of words between the two leaders.

A political row has erupted over the menu served at the BRICS gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, questioned the choice of a vegetarian menu for member nations. Now, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has come forward, hitting back at the LoP.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about the BRICS dinner?

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of the popular dish Chole Bhature on his X handle, taking a jibe at the Centre, saying that 80 percent of Indians are non-vegetarians. ''For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature,'' Gandhi wrote.

For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian.



Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature. pic.twitter.com/8f6ziKjLan September 13, 2026

Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi without mentioning his name

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hits out at the Congress party, saying that leaders of BRICS nations 'cherished' the Indian vegetarian cuisine. ''I can't believe that Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine which are rich in flavor and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions,'' the Union Minister wrote.

I can't believe that Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine which are rich in flavor and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions. https://t.co/oq1MJwXX9l — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 13, 2026

What was served at the BRICS gala dinner?

The BRICS gala dinner, hosted by PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, consisted of an entirely vegetarian menu designed around Indian regional flavours and recipes.

Starters

Khandvi Mille-Feuille

Khumb Galouti

Main Course

Paneer Lababdar

Gucchi Marmik

Carrot Bean Poriyal

Thakkali Belle Saaru

Millet Pulao

Beetroot Raita