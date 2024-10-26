Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is reportedly "upset" over "favouritism" in the suggested candidate list for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is reportedly "upset" over "favouritism" in the suggested candidate list for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, India Today has reported citing sources.

The development comes following a meeting of the Congress high command, held to brainstorm potential candidates for the polls. The grand old party, so far, has declared candidates on 48 out of the 85 seats it will be contesting, as a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Rahul Gandhi was upset over the screening committee's choice of candidate names submitted to the Congress Election Committee (CEC). He even voiced his concern at the meeting, highlighting that the candidate list appeared to "favour" certain Maharashtra Congress leaders, sources said.

The alliance has so far locked a deal over 255 out of 288 seats in the state assembly. As per the agreement within the alliance, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) will contest on 85 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Rahul Gandhi was disappointed over Haryana assembly election results

After the Congress party's abysmal show in the Haryana assembly polls, a review meeting of the party was held at president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, without naming anyone, marked that "the local leaders were more interested in their own progress than that of the party".

Among those who attended the review meeting were the party's Haryana observers Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Deepak Babaria and KC Venugopal.

The Congress clinched 37 seats, defying the exit poll predictions. The BJP, on the other hand, crossed the majority mark by securing 48 seats in the 90-member-legislative assembly.