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Rahul Gandhi under fire as BJP calls 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' stage act shameful and disgusting

In a post on X, BJP leader CR Kesavan criticised Gandhi, saying he "shared the stage yesterday with cheap, vulgar trolls" who insulted "our Naari Shakti" by referring to an elderly woman as a "setting".

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi under fire as BJP calls 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' stage act shameful and disgusting
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A video from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore has triggered criticism from BJP leaders after going viral on social media. The controversy is centred on a performance during the student interaction where a man was seen mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and referring to his engagements with foreign leaders.

The clip was shared by the Congress on X and shows the performer on stage alongside Rahul Gandhi.

The performance and Gandhi's presence during it have been questioned by several users on social media.

Following this, BJP leaders attacked the Congress leader, claiming the act went beyond political criticism and made personal comments about Prime Minister Modi and his late mother.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, BJP leader CR Kesavan criticised Gandhi, saying he "shared the stage yesterday with cheap, vulgar trolls" who insulted "our Naari Shakti" by referring to an elderly woman as a "setting".

Kesavan further claimed that Gandhi was seen "laughing out loud" during the act and questioned whether such conduct was appropriate at a student event.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also targeted Gandhi over the incident.

Describing it as "shameful and disgusting", Joshi alleged that the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mocked and insulted at the event.

"Political opposition should not be reduced to such theatrics or to trading insults against elders and parents. That is not the Indian way," Joshi wrote on X.

Joshi also said the office of Leader of Opposition carries responsibility and accused Gandhi of failing to uphold its dignity. He argued that political differences should be contested on "policy and vision" instead of personal attacks.

Uttarakhand CM hits Rahul Gandhi

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also condemned the episode, objecting to remarks about PM Modi's late mother which he termed offensive.

Dhami further criticised Gandhi for his comments about National Security Adviser Ajit Doval made at the same Indore programme.

The controversy comes after the fifth edition of Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', a student interaction programme centred on education, recruitment, examinations and employment.

The Indore edition, held on September 19, had the theme "system versus students". Earlier editions were organised in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune.

What happened at during Rahul Gandhi's event

During the event, Gandhi said the "system" feared questions from students and alleged that it wanted "andhbhakts" rather than those who questioned authority.

He criticised problems in the country's education and recruitment systems, pointing to paper leaks, unfilled vacancies and delayed appointments.

Another student alleged that he and others were booked after raising issues over irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.Gandhi also said he was ready to join the protest being held by teacher job aspirants in the state. A tribal woman student raised the issue of inadequate hostel and other facilities for Adivasi students.

Gandhi said education was a right and the government had the responsibility to give students a complete roadmap from schooling and mid-day meals to higher education and employment.

Gandhi also flagged issues related to vacant teacher posts, scholarships and the share of education in the Union Budget.

The Indore programme had already seen political sparring between the BJP and Congress before Gandhi reached the venue.

Posters reading "Jhooth Ki Goonj" surfaced in the city, with Congress accusing the BJP of trying to obstruct the event. The BJP said the posters were a sign of students opposing the programme.

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