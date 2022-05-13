Rahul Gandhi travels by train to attend Congress' Chintan Shivir 2022 in Udaipur

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@1Patelzuber

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi boarded the Chetak Express from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla Station to proceed to Udaipur for the party's' 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir-2022'. At the station, Gandhi met with a porters' association delegation and attended to their complaints. The primary purpose of the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir-2022,' according to Congress, is to discover progressive answers to people's concerns. At the national capital's railway station, the party leader was accompanied by many Congress employees.

READ | Relief from heatwave soon? IMD predicts early monsoons in 2022, issues yellow alert in Delhi

The Congress will hold a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur beginning May 13. The party's senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and many other senior politicians, will meet to devise a strategy for reviving the party's future. The Congress leaders are likely to discuss political, economic, farming, youth, and organisational issues. Congress had organised six different committees to discuss the six objectives listed above.

On May 9, Sonia Gandhi and other top members attended a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Without hesitating, the Congress president stated that self-criticism is necessary in Congress forums and that she was determined that Chintan Shivir should proclaim a reformed organisation to tackle the many ideological, electoral, and administrative problems we face.

READ | Gyanvapi case: Varanasi judge flags 'atmosphere of fear', says wife, mother worried for his safety